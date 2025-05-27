Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Battlefield with Staff Sgt. Doligon

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Dan DiPietro 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. James Doligon, a proud Green Mountain Boy, reflects on his recent overseas experience in Africa with the Vermont Air National Guard. In this episode, he shares insights from his time abroad and what it means to in the Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:28
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    podcast
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    vermont air national guard

