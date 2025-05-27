Beyond the Battlefield with Staff Sgt. Doligon

Staff Sgt. James Doligon, a proud Green Mountain Boy, reflects on his recent overseas experience in Africa with the Vermont Air National Guard. In this episode, he shares insights from his time abroad and what it means to in the Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 14:28
|Category:
|Series
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
