    Air Force Secretary Speaks at Service Academy Graduation

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink delivers the commencement address to the 2025 graduating class of the U.S. Air Force Academy during a ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 29, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 964539
    Filename: DOD_111031420
    Length: 00:18:12
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Secretary Speaks at Service Academy Graduation , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

