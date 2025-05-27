Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d CEB MCCRE Day One

    CAMP LEJUENE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division prepare the area of operations and conduct live-fire drills as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 16, 2025. During the MCCRE, Marines and Sailors demonstrated combat proficiency in 13 engineering specialties required for mission-essential tasks to ensure readiness for any conflict or operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964535
    VIRIN: 250517-M-FL591-1002
    Filename: DOD_111031347
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d CEB MCCRE Day One, by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marines, usmc, 2dmardiv, engineers, camp lejeune

