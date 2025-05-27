2d CEB MCCRE Day One

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division prepare the area of operations and conduct live-fire drills as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 16, 2025. During the MCCRE, Marines and Sailors demonstrated combat proficiency in 13 engineering specialties required for mission-essential tasks to ensure readiness for any conflict or operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|05.16.2025
|05.29.2025 15:23
|B-Roll
|964535
|250517-M-FL591-1002
|DOD_111031347
|00:02:21
|CAMP LEJUENE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
