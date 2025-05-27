Marine Minute 21-25 (AFN VERSION)

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, and 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct beach rehearsals with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 14:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964531
|VIRIN:
|250527-M-JX586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111031293
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
