    Marine Minute 21-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker and Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, and 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct beach rehearsals with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964531
    VIRIN: 250527-M-JX586-1001
    Filename: DOD_111031293
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 21-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Jazlyn Baker and LCpl Jadica Heinz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Marine Division
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    KAMANDAG 9

