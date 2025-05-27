U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Kempton, a squad leader with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a native of Idaho, is interviewed during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri and Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 12:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964513
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-M0301-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111030761
|Length:
|00:12:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Interview with Sgt. Nicholas Kempton, by LCpl Paul Kalogeris and Sgt Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.