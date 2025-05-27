Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Interview with Sgt. Nicholas Kempton

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris and Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Kempton, a squad leader with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a native of Idaho, is interviewed during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 16, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri and Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)

    This work, 2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Interview with Sgt. Nicholas Kempton, by LCpl Paul Kalogeris and Sgt Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    infantry
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    training command
    USMCNews
    USMCRifleSquadCompetition25

