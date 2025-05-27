Around the Air Force: SECAF Priorities, Electromagnetic Warfare, XCOMM Roundup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink outlines Fiscal Year 2026 budget priorities and the growing challenges facing the department, the EA-37B reaches a critical milestone with its first training mission, and exercise XCOMM Roundup strengthens expeditionary communications capabilities in contested environments.