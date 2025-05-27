Around the Air Force: SECAF Priorities, Electromagnetic Warfare, XCOMM Roundup

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink outlines Fiscal Year 2026 budget priorities and the growing challenges facing the department, the EA-37B reaches a critical milestone with its first training mission, and exercise XCOMM Roundup strengthens expeditionary communications capabilities in contested environments.
