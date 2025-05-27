The 31st Force Support Squadron, Information, Tickets and Travel Office hosted a trip to the Amalfi Coast, Italy, May 23-26, 2025. ITT provides transportation, guidance and information about the local area for military service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 08:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|964493
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-QR554-9106
|Filename:
|DOD_111030224
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part I) – Amalfi Coast, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.