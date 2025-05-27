Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part I) – Amalfi Coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Force Support Squadron, Information, Tickets and Travel Office hosted a trip to the Amalfi Coast, Italy, May 23-26, 2025. ITT provides transportation, guidance and information about the local area for military service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 08:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 964493
    VIRIN: 250523-F-QR554-9106
    Filename: DOD_111030224
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part I) – Amalfi Coast, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Force Support Squadron
    AFN Aviano
    Information Tickets and Travel
    Explore Europe
    Amalfi Coast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download