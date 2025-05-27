Camp Casey's Tribute Park

Tribute Park is a beautiful park site located on Camp Casey that features tributes to Korean war figures, including ancient warriors and modern-day fighters. The park was created for U.S. Army service members and local Korean nationals to have a space to appreciate Korean culture and history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
