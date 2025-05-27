Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey's Tribute Park

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Tribute Park is a beautiful park site located on Camp Casey that features tributes to Korean war figures, including ancient warriors and modern-day fighters. The park was created for U.S. Army service members and local Korean nationals to have a space to appreciate Korean culture and history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964478
    VIRIN: 250529-A-BW769-9988
    Filename: DOD_111029733
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

