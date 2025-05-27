EFO-Palisades Commander Col. Jeffrey Palazzini on his team's "expeditionary mindset"

"When you volunteer to be part of it you bring an expeditionary mindset with you. You bring a problem solving mindset and that's what we have here, a bunch of technical, expert professionals who want to help these people in Southern California whose homes have been completely destroyed. They want to be here, they want to solve problems, they want to make it better, and they are." - Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, Commander, EFO-Palisades
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 20:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964467
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-PM693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111029413
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
