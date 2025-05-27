Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EFO-Palisades Commander Col. Jeffrey Palazzini on his team's "expeditionary mindset"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Justin Campfield 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    "When you volunteer to be part of it you bring an expeditionary mindset with you. You bring a problem solving mindset and that's what we have here, a bunch of technical, expert professionals who want to help these people in Southern California whose homes have been completely destroyed. They want to be here, they want to solve problems, they want to make it better, and they are." - Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, Commander, EFO-Palisades

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 20:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964467
    VIRIN: 250528-A-PM693-1001
    Filename: DOD_111029413
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFO-Palisades Commander Col. Jeffrey Palazzini on his team's "expeditionary mindset", by Justin Campfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire
    SoCal Wildfire Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download