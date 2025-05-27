EFO-Palisades Commander Col. Jeffrey Palazzini on his team's "expeditionary mindset"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"When you volunteer to be part of it you bring an expeditionary mindset with you. You bring a problem solving mindset and that's what we have here, a bunch of technical, expert professionals who want to help these people in Southern California whose homes have been completely destroyed. They want to be here, they want to solve problems, they want to make it better, and they are." - Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, Commander, EFO-Palisades