374th AW SFS Hosts Police Week 2025 on Yokota Air Base

The 374th AW Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan during the week of April 12-15, 2025. The week's events included an opening ceremony, memorial ruck run, and golf tournament featuring members of both American and Japanese armed forces.
|05.11.2025
|05.28.2025 18:47
|Package
|964462
|250515-F-IY786-1001
|DOD_111029161
|00:01:00
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
