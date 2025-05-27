Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th AW SFS Hosts Police Week 2025 on Yokota Air Base

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th AW Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan during the week of April 12-15, 2025. The week's events included an opening ceremony, memorial ruck run, and golf tournament featuring members of both American and Japanese armed forces.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 18:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964462
    VIRIN: 250515-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111029161
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th AW SFS Hosts Police Week 2025 on Yokota Air Base, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

