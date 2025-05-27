Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCA Ground Awards Dinner 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines attend the Marine Corps Association Ground Awards Dinner at Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps Association Ground Awards Dinner is an annual event that provides professional recognition to the top-performing leaders in the ground combat community and allows them network within their Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964453
    VIRIN: 250521-M-AQ293-1002
    Filename: DOD_111029001
    Length: 01:08:35
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Marine Corps Association & Foundation

