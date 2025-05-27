U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division competed in the 2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition at U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 12-15, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris and Sharon McPeak)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Voodoo performed by Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and Space Marines performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com
