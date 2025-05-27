Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris and Sharon McPeak

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division competed in the 2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition at U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 12-15, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris and Sharon McPeak)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Voodoo performed by Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and Space Marines performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964437
    VIRIN: 250520-M-M0301-1002
    Filename: DOD_111028759
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, 2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition, by LCpl Paul Kalogeris and Sharon McPeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    infantry
    training command
    USMCNews
    USMCRifleSquadCompetition25

