Buoyed by gains on D-Day, First Army and the rest of the Allied Forces worked their way through the hedge rows and launched Operation Cobra, which broke through the German lines.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 15:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964432
|VIRIN:
|250520-D-YK045-9061
|Filename:
|DOD_111028610
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From the beaches to the hedge rows, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.