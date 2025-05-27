U.S. Marines, French town of Chierry honor fallen service members of WWI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and local distinguished guests from the town of Chierry honor fallen service members who fought in World War I in Chierry, France, May 23, 2025. The ceremony coincided with the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, and was conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)