U.S. Marines, French town of Chierry honor fallen service members of WWI

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and local distinguished guests from the town of Chierry honor fallen service members who fought in World War I in Chierry, France, May 23, 2025. The ceremony coincided with the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, and was conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
