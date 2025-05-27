Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, French town of Chierry honor fallen service members of WWI

    CHIERRY, FRANCE

    05.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and local distinguished guests from the town of Chierry honor fallen service members who fought in World War I in Chierry, France, May 23, 2025. The ceremony coincided with the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, and was conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964431
    VIRIN: 250523-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111028584
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: CHIERRY, FR

    WWI
    memorialday
    BelleauWood
    MemDay25EUR
    USMC250
    HonorCourageCommitment

