U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and Sgt. Maj. Roland McGinnis, sergeant major of MARFOREUR/AF, speak about the legacy of the Marines that fought in Belleau Wood during WWI in Belleau, France, on May 24, 2025. They spoke as part of the memorial ceremony weekend that was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964428
|VIRIN:
|250528-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111028530
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|BELLEAU, FR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Sgt. Maj. Roland McGinnis speak about the legacy of Marines, from Belleau Wood to the present, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
