    Coast Guard responds to boat explosion near Fort Lauderdale

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard crew responds to a boat explosion near New River Triangle in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 26, 2025. Crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, and U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale responded and rescued 13 people including two children and a dog. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 11:30
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    explosion
    Fort Lauderdale
    Memorial Day
    USCG Air Station Miami

