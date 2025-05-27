Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Classification Waiver Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    An enlisted Individual Reservist may need to waive an AFSC classification standard at some point in their career. This video guides enlisted IRs through the process of submitting a Classification Waiver Request and provides tips to ensure the submitted request is complete.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 964375
    VIRIN: 250528-F-QU482-6908
    Filename: DOD_111027315
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: US

    Training, Readiness, IR, IMA, RIO

