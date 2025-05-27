REEL: U.S., U.K., Norway & Hungary conduct Joint Forcible Entry exercise in Norway during Swift Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, alongside U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, Norwegian soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, and Hungarian Rangers, conduct multinational joint forcible entry training as part of Swift Response 25 in Setermoen, Norway, May 13, 2025. Video footage captured by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey, Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey, Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi, and Sgt. Devin Adams.



DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)