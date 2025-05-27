Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: U.S., U.K., Norway & Hungary conduct Joint Forcible Entry exercise in Norway during Swift Response

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, alongside U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, Norwegian soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, and Hungarian Rangers, conduct multinational joint forcible entry training as part of Swift Response 25 in Setermoen, Norway, May 13, 2025. Video footage captured by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey, Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey, Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi, and Sgt. Devin Adams.

    DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964366
    VIRIN: 250513-A-GR811-5131
    Filename: DOD_111027157
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    This work, REEL: U.S., U.K., Norway & Hungary conduct Joint Forcible Entry exercise in Norway during Swift Response, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne
    Forsvaret
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DefenderEurope

