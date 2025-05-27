Heike Hartgrove, a civilian Rail Operation Specialist assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commented on winning the Civilian of the Year award on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 28, 2025. The Civilian of the year award is given to civilian service employees for their exemplary conduct and commitment to their duties throughout the fiscal year. For five years, Hartgrove has logistically supported the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964355
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-RM492-3810
|Filename:
|DOD_111026856
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heike Hartgrove: Civilian of the Year 2024, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
