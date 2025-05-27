Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members, retirees and residents come together to observe Memorial Day at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr., Veterans Museum in Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2025. Hillsborough County held its 28th Annual Memorial Day Observance to remember and honor the legacy of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)