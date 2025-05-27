Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Service members, retirees and residents come together to observe Memorial Day at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr., Veterans Museum in Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2025. Hillsborough County held its 28th Annual Memorial Day Observance to remember and honor the legacy of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964354
    VIRIN: 250527-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_111026854
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    MacDill
    Memorial Day
    observance
    Veterans Memorial Park
    Gold Star family
    6th ARW

