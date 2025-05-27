Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Multi-Domain Task Force increases lethality by conducting long-range sensor-to-shooter training and counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) training

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    Soldiers from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task force attended Arcane Thunder 25' in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 11 - May 28, 2025. The exercise gave Soldiers an opportunity to experiment with modern technology and apply it to wartime scenarios. (U.S. Army video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 03:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964330
    VIRIN: 250528-A-IU004-1001
    Filename: DOD_111026550
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    This work, 2d Multi-Domain Task Force increases lethality by conducting long-range sensor-to-shooter training and counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) training, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Artillery Command, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Innovation, Lethality

