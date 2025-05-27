Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct SERE training (Vertical)

    BIGHORN MOUNTAINS, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    (4K, Vertical, 119.88fps)

    Members of the Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training at the Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming, on May 16-18, 2025. The scenario-based training prepares aviators to survive in the event of a crash, focusing on the five basic needs of survival: signaling, personal protection, health, travel techniques and sustenance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964310
    VIRIN: 250516-A-CR307-6001
    Filename: DOD_111026086
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: BIGHORN MOUNTAINS, WYOMING, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct SERE training (Vertical), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Wyoming
    Army
    Aviation
    NationalGuard
    WYNG

