Members of the Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training at the Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming, on May 16-18, 2025. The scenario-based training prepares aviators to survive in the event of a crash, focusing on the five basic needs of survival: signaling, personal protection, health, travel techniques and sustenance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964310
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-CR307-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_111026086
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|BIGHORN MOUNTAINS, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, (B-Roll) Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct SERE training (Vertical), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
