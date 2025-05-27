Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct SERE training (Reel)

    BIGHORN MOUNTAINS, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Members of the Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training at the Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming, on May 16-18, 2025. The scenario-based training prepares aviators to survive in the event of a crash, focusing on the five basic needs of survival: signaling, personal protection, health, travel techniques and sustenance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964308
    VIRIN: 250516-A-CR307-5001
    Filename: DOD_111026080
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: BIGHORN MOUNTAINS, WYOMING, US

    This work, Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct SERE training (Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    Wyoming
    Army
    Aviation
    NationalGuard
    WYNG

