    U.S. Marines, French service members honor fallen Marines during Oise-Aisne Belleau Wood Ceremony

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and French service members participate in the Oise-Aine Belleau Wood Ceremony in Belleau, France, May 25, 2025. The Belleau Wood Ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964300
    VIRIN: 250525-M-RT859-1006
    Filename: DOD_111025964
    Length: 00:11:33
    Location: BELLEAU, FR

    WWI
    memorialday
    BelleauWood
    Oise Aisne American Cemetery
    USMC250
    HonorCourageCommitment

