U.S. Marines visit the Devil Dog Fountain after Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and the 1st Marine Division visit the Devil Dog Fountain in Belleau, France, May 25, 2025. The memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
