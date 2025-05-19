U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, 1st Marine Division, and French and German service members hold a memorial ceremony at the Marine Memorial in Belleau Wood, France, May 25, 2025. The Marine Memorial, "Iron Mike" ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964292
|VIRIN:
|250525-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111025760
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|BELLEAU, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, French, German Service Members honor fallen Marines at Iron Mike Memorial in Belleau Wood, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
