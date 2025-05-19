Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Sgt. Purevdorj Ganbaatar, Mongolian Armed Forces, SBWC 2025, A Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soundbite: Mongolian Armed Forces Senior Sgt. Purevdorj Ganbaatar, assigned to the 150th Peacekeeping Battalion,

    Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.

    Transcript
    0:01-0:25
    What’s it been like working with American Soldiers this week?
    0:27-43
    What has your experience been so far in the best warrior competition?
    0:45-1:04
    Can you share two or three things you’ve learned in this competition?
    1:08-1:24
    What has been the most challenging part of this competition?
    1:26-1:34
    Is there anything you’d like to say to your friends and family back home?

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964280
    VIRIN: 250521-Z-SR689-1001
    PIN: 250521
    Filename: DOD_111025325
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Senior Sgt. Purevdorj Ganbaatar, Mongolian Armed Forces, SBWC 2025, A Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Mongolian Armed Forces
    Best Warrior Competition
    AKBWC25

