Soundbite: Mongolian Armed Forces Senior Sgt. Purevdorj Ganbaatar, assigned to the 150th Peacekeeping Battalion,
Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.
Transcript
0:01-0:25
What’s it been like working with American Soldiers this week?
0:27-43
What has your experience been so far in the best warrior competition?
0:45-1:04
Can you share two or three things you’ve learned in this competition?
1:08-1:24
What has been the most challenging part of this competition?
1:26-1:34
Is there anything you’d like to say to your friends and family back home?
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 14:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964280
|VIRIN:
|250521-Z-SR689-1001
|PIN:
|250521
|Filename:
|DOD_111025325
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Sgt. Purevdorj Ganbaatar, Mongolian Armed Forces, SBWC 2025, A Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.