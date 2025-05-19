High Altitude Balloon Tech_BRoll/Interviews

Servicemembers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate sensing capabilities while using HAB technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by SGT. Nate Johnson, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964277
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-IU004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111025293
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
