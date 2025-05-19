Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Altitude Balloon Tech_BRoll/Interviews

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    Servicemembers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate sensing capabilities while using HAB technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by SGT. Nate Johnson, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964277
    VIRIN: 250527-A-IU004-1001
    Filename: DOD_111025293
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Altitude Balloon Tech_BRoll/Interviews, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Lethality Demonstration
    56th Artillery Command
    High Altitude Balloon

