Service members of the U.S. armed forces, gather in the turn four infield in anticipation of the Indianapolis 500 opening ceremonies, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. The Indiana National Guard participates in many public events leading up to Memorial Day to engage with Hoosiers in local communities. (Indiana National Guard video by Spc Brad Autry)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964265
|VIRIN:
|250525-A-JW485-8492
|Filename:
|DOD_111025121
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indianapolis 500 B-Roll Reel Pt 1, by SPC Bradley Autry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.