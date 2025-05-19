VIDEO PRODUCTION: I’m A Defender Senior Sergeant Daniel Skjolna (4K Video) VERTICAL (9x16)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Sergeant Daniel Skjolna, Senior Noncommissioned Officer assigned to 1st Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army - speaks to his service participating in a force on force training event during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13 - 16 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)



Music: ‘I’m Your Defender’ by Christopher Tobey using AI Via Suno.com.