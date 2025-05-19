Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th SOW social media reel

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27th Special Operations Wing command chief, narrates the sentiment of mission-success at the Steadfast Line at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 27, 2025. The 27th SOW remains a lethal, ready force and I vital component of United States Special Operations Command, supporting their mission to provide unconventional airpower any place, any time, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    VIRIN: 250315-F-NB682-1002
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, 27th SOW social media reel, by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB, 27th SOW, mission-readiness, lethal, the Steadfast Line

