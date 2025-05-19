27th SOW social media reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27th Special Operations Wing command chief, narrates the sentiment of mission-success at the Steadfast Line at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 27, 2025. The 27th SOW remains a lethal, ready force and I vital component of United States Special Operations Command, supporting their mission to provide unconventional airpower any place, any time, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)