Medal of Honor Sgt. William L. Nelson

We proudly honor the legacy of Sgt. William L. Nelson, who bravely fought in World War II on Djebel Dardys, northwest of Sedjenane, Tunisia, April 24, 1943. His selfless sacrifice earned him the distinguished Medal of Honor, a testament to his dedication and valor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Citation

For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty in action involving actual conflict. On the morning of 24 April 1943, Sgt. Nelson led his section of heavy mortars to a forward position where he placed his guns and men. Under intense enemy artillery, mortar, and small-arms fire, he advanced alone to a chosen observation position from which he directed the laying of a concentrated mortar barrage which successfully halted an initial enemy counterattack. Although mortally wounded in the accomplishment of his mission, and with his duty clearly completed, Sgt. Nelson crawled to a still more advanced observation point and continued to direct the fire of his section. Dying of hand-grenade wounds and only 50 yards from the enemy, Sgt. Nelson encouraged his section to continue their fire and by doing so they took a heavy toll of enemy lives. The skill which Sgt. Nelson displayed in this engagement, his courage, and self-sacrificing devotion to duty and heroism resulting in the loss of his life, was a priceless inspiration to our Armed Forces and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Army.