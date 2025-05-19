Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th SOW Precision Strike mission video

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    A video depicts the 27th Special Operations Wing precision strike mission and capabilities at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 27, 2025. Each member of the Steadfast Line plays a critical role in our precision strike capabilities, from strategic attacks to humanitarian aid drops. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964227
    VIRIN: 250527-F-NB682-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111024038
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, 27th SOW Precision Strike mission video, by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB, 27th SOW, precision strike, AC-130

