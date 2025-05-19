Vice Admiral Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visited and sat down with Sailors to share lunch and words on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain April 11, 2025.
Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 02:48
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|964176
VIRIN:
|250511-N-WA512-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111023594
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|BH
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Gray Visit, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
