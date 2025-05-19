UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, honor fallen Service Members during a Memorial Day Ceremony, May 16, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964122
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-CP971-5471
|Filename:
|DOD_111021894
|Length:
|00:20:38
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
