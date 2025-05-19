Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, honor fallen Service Members during a Memorial Day Ceremony, May 16, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964122
    VIRIN: 250526-A-CP971-5471
    Filename: DOD_111021894
    Length: 00:20:38
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download