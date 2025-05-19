Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 7 Memorial Day Tribute

    SINGAPORE

    05.22.2025

    Video by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Take a moment this Memorial Day to remember those who gave everything. Check out the moving tribute video from the Sailors of DESRON SEVEN.

    Location: SG

