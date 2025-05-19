Take a moment this Memorial Day to remember those who gave everything. Check out the moving tribute video from the Sailors of DESRON SEVEN.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 23:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964119
|VIRIN:
|250523-O-NR876-4805
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_111021824
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DESRON 7 Memorial Day Tribute, by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.