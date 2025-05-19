A week in review aboard USS America (LHA 6) encapsulating sea and anchor, flight operations, and weapons qualifications.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 22:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964116
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-FC892-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111021762
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week in Review aboard USS AMERICA (LHA 6), by PO2 Cole Pursley, PO2 Sade Wallace and SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.