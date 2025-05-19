FWNY25: Village of Hasting Memorial Day Parade

Sailors and Marines participate in the Village of Hasting Memorial Day parade as part of Fleet Week New York, May 25, 2025. America’s war-fighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964106
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-PE072-3229
|Filename:
|DOD_111021581
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
