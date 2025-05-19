Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S, Army Parachute Teams jump in to Indy 500 pre-race

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team follows fellow parachutists as they land for a demonstration jump on 25 May 2025. The jump was part of pre-race activities for the Indy500 race in Speedway, Ind.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US

    U.S. Army, Soldiers
    Golden Knights
    Memorial Day
    US. Army Parachute Team
    Indy500

