Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team follows fellow parachutists as they land for a demonstration jump on 25 May 2025. The jump was part of pre-race activities for the Indy500 race in Speedway, Ind.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964104
|VIRIN:
|250525-D-GH686-3999
|Filename:
|DOD_111021579
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S, Army Parachute Teams jump in to Indy 500 pre-race, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.