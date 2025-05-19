Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 12

U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on values and tactically basic military skills. Strategy often starts with understanding the underlying tactical basics; a strong strategic plan needs to be rooted in a solid foundation of tactical execution. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
