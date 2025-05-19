Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 12

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on values and tactically basic military skills. Strategy often starts with understanding the underlying tactical basics; a strong strategic plan needs to be rooted in a solid foundation of tactical execution. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Army National Guard
    Command Chaplain
    Minute
    D.C. National Guard
    Motivational Mondale

