Epinal American Cemetery's Memorial Day Ceremony

U.S. Armed Forces from across Europe joined with French Armed Forces and civilians attend the Epinal American Cemetery's Memorial Day and honor fallen service members in Epinal, France, May 25, 2025. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by U.S. Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)