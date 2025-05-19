Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying Tigers and Special Forces Unite at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Amid the roar of these UH-60 Black Hawks from the Army Reserve Aviation Command's 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion supported by highly trained Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group stormed Miami Beach during the Hyundai & Sea Show May 24,2025, in Miami Beach. Their breathtaking display of Reserve aviation capability and special forces tactical prowess dazzled the Memorial Day crowd with an action-packed tribute to strength, service and sacrifice (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Williance Jean, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964089
    VIRIN: 250524-A-DQ898-7081
    Filename: DOD_111021197
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Tigers and Special Forces Unite at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    helocast
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Special Forces
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    hyundai air & sea show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download