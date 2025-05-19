Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Military Academy Graduation Ceremony-5/24/2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity

    President Donald J. Trump delivers the commencement address to the 2025 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy during a ceremony at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., May 24, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964086
    Filename: DOD_111021162
    Length: 03:23:34
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military Academy Graduation Ceremony-5/24/2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    U.S. Military Academy
    Trump
    Michie Stadium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download