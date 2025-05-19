INTERVIEW: US Marine discusses his role as a multinational, multi-branch liaison at African Lion 2025

U.S. Marine Sgt. Boden Fish, a foreign military force advisor assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, talks about how his unit supports the multinational mission at African Lion 2025 (AL25), Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco, May 21, 2025. Multinational exercises allow U.S., ally and partner nations to strengthen relationships and build lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)
