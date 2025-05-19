Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERVIEW: US Marine discusses his role as a multinational, multi-branch liaison at African Lion 2025

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Boden Fish, a foreign military force advisor assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, talks about how his unit supports the multinational mission at African Lion 2025 (AL25), Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco, May 21, 2025. Multinational exercises allow U.S., ally and partner nations to strengthen relationships and build lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 06:30
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    This work, INTERVIEW: US Marine discusses his role as a multinational, multi-branch liaison at African Lion 2025, by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Marine Corps
    AfricanLion
    Joint-Service Exercise
    4th ANGLICO
    StrongerTogether

