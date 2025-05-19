Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: US Marine Cpl discusses partnered close air support at African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Gavin Hardy 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Issey Wright, assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, discusses joint naval surface fire and close air support training during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Tan Tan, Morocco, May 20, 2025. Joint terminal attack controller training in austere, multinational environments enhances muscle memory and builds lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Gavin Hardy)

    Key statements from Wright:
    01:07:13 Building a relationship with Moroccans and other neighboring countries allows us to work together in the battle space in a cohesive manner

    01:48:10 Working with the Moroccans has been great. It gives us a lot of confidence working with them in the future and we hope to have more operations with African Lion in the years to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 05:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964074
    VIRIN: 250520-A-EJ325-4251
    Filename: DOD_111021011
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: US Marine Cpl discusses partnered close air support at African Lion 2025, by SPC Gavin Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Close Air Support
    AfricanLion
    Joint-Service Exercise
    4th ANGLICO
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download