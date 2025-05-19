FWNY25: 2nd Marine Division Band Plays in Times Square

U.S. Marines with the Rampage Brass Band with 2nd Marine Division Band, II Marine Expeditionary Force, perform in Times Square during Fleet Week 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964067
|VIRIN:
|250524-M-NV622-4003
|Filename:
|DOD_111020907
|Length:
|00:09:01
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
