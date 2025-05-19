Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO (EODGRU2) during Fleet Week 2025, May 24, 2025. This year, America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964048
|VIRIN:
|250524-N-EB670-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111020469
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2025 dive tank on Times Square, by PO3 Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
