Memorial Day 2025 - Luxembourg American Cemetery - Brig Gen Troy Havener

Interview with Air National Guard Assistant to U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, Brig Gen Troy Havener, May 24, 2025. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton.
(U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964047
|VIRIN:
|250524-N-GP384-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111020468
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|LUXEMBOURG CITY, LU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
