    Memorial Day 2025 - Luxembourg American Cemetery

    LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG

    05.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    BROLL: Memorial Day 2025 coverage at the Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton.

    (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964044
    VIRIN: 250524-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_111020458
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LUXEMBOURG CITY, LU

    AFN
    Europe
    Memorial Day
    Luxembourg American Cemetery

