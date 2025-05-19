Broll: 173rd Airborne paratroopers conduct weapons qualification in Morocco at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Destined Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct expert level weapons qualification at Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco, May 16, 2025, during African Lion 2025 (AL25). Weapons qualification in austere, multinational environments enhances muscle memory and builds lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Gavin Hardy)





Shot List:

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Range opening shot

(00:00:07:00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier grabbing ammo

(00:00:14:00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier loading ammo into mag

(00:00:21:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier shooting in prone for zero

(00:00:28:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier checking zero groupings

(00:00:34:01) CLOSE SHOT Soldier making adjustments to ACOG

(00:00:41:01) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier shooting in prone

(00:00:46:01) CLOSE SHOT Soldier checking groupings after passing

(00:00:53:01) LONG SHOT: Soldier saying “weapons free weapons free”

(00:01:00:20) MEDIUM SHOT Soldier loading mag into M4

(00:01:07:20) LONG SHOT: Soldier shooting prone with targets being hit in the back

(00:01:14:20) MEDIUM SHOT Soldier shooting prone in qual

(00:01:20:20) CLOSE SHOT Soldiers grip on M4A1

(00:01:25:20) LONG SHOT Soldiers shooting in the knee position

(00:01:31:20) LONG SHOT Targets being shot

(00:01:38:20) LONG SHOT Soldier shooting from the standing position

(00:01:44:20) CLOSE SHOT Soldier Trigger finger

(00:01:50:20) MEDIUM SHOT Soldiers in a group huddle